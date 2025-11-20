To say that the last quarterly results at National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) were good would be an understatement. All that digging has actually paid off for the company.

Published on 11/20/2025 at 05:17 am EST - Modified on 11/20/2025 at 05:56 am EST

NMDC, India's leading iron ore producer, recorded its best-ever Q2 in FY 26. We are talking both record production and a massive jump in profit.

Drilling down into the numbers, iron ore production at state-run NMDC totaled 10.2 million tons in its latest quarter, up 23% from the same period last year. The company's turnover reached 62.6bn Indian Rupees, a 30% surge from INR 48.1bn the previous year. Playing a role in enabling India's industrial aspirations helped since this quarter was aided on strong domestic steel demand and its mining operations.

The company operates in segments that include Iron Ore, which collected the big majority (83.6%) of total revenue. Iron ore pellets, loading services and wind power sales contributed to the remaining 16.4%. Now the state-owned enterprise is looking beyond iron to secure its future.

Going the extra distance

NMDC is on the lookout for critical mineral assets all over the world. The mining major has opened an outpost in Dubai to aggressively place its bets across Africa, Australia, South America, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

India is steadily charting a path to break free from China's grip on critical minerals. The lifeblood of electric vehicles and wind turbines are powered by critical minerals such as lithium, rare earth elements and cobalt. As the global push for renewables gathers pace, NMDC is preparing to write its next chapter.

True to its explorer spirit, the state-run miner is doing what it does best: venturing into Western Australia to uncover critical minerals. This strategic leap not only diversifies NMDC's portfolio but also places it at the heart of India's clean energy and self-reliance journey.

Number crunchers

NMDC's numbers tell a tale of quiet strength. Its market value has nearly doubled to INR 680bn since FY23, while operating income has hit a sweet INR 77.3bn, up INR 20.1bn over the same period, thanks to disciplined cost management and productivity improvements.

Sure, NMDC's dividend story looks attractive, with the consensus estimating a 4.8% dividend yield over the next three years. However, the state-run giant is trading at a slightly higher P/E ratio compared to its historical averages. It is currently trading at 8.6x estimated earnings for 2026, above its three-year average P/E of 8.5x.

Mine-r inconveniences

Looking ahead, NMDC has major mining reserves and aims to double its production capacity over time, although profitability could hinge on cost control and commodity price stability.

NMDC aims to achieve annual production of 100 million tons of iron ore by 2030, which is an ambitious project given that its annual production for the last three years totaled 43.3 million tons. However, the road to this destination may have one too many minefields for it. Geopolitical instability, rising inflation, and volatile export duties are just some of the headwinds that could crop up. Increased domestic competition from new iron ore leases, higher operating costs, regulatory pressures, and logistics expenses are other challenges that could threaten its market position.