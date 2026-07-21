Investors thought they could put the conflict in the Middle East to one side, but it has forced its way back onto the agenda. Exchanges of strikes between the United States and Iran resumed two weeks ago and have intensified further in recent days. The renewed escalation has pushed oil prices back towards $90 a barrel and revived fears of inflation.

Just one month ago, markets thought they could turn the page on the war in the Middle East. The United States and Iran had signed a memorandum of understanding, prompting oil prices to tumble back to their pre-crisis levels. But for the past two weeks, investors have once again been waking up each morning to fresh developments from the front. Strikes between the United States and Iran have resumed, and tensions appear to have escalated further in recent days following the deaths of three US soldiers since Friday. Against this backdrop, Brent crude moved back above $90 a barrel at Monday's open. It later settled slightly below that level after Reuters reported that mediators had presented Iran with a proposal for a 10-day ceasefire, potentially paving the way for a revival of the interim agreement reached last month. A truce within a truce, so to speak.

Yet while negotiations continue behind the scenes, the bombing on the ground shows no sign of stopping. A few hours ago, the US military said it had carried out strikes on Iran for a tenth consecutive night. Yesterday, Donald Trump warned that, for every American soldier killed, Iran would "pay a hundredfold for that murder". Quite a statement of intent.

As if that were not enough, the Houthis have now entered the fray. The Iran-backed group controls part of Yemen and has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to disrupt shipping in the region. On Monday, the group said it would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia. It has the ability to target vessels passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the gateway to and from the Red Sea, as it did in late 2023 and early 2024.

Why does this matter? Since late February, Saudi Arabia has been using its Red Sea facilities to bypass the Strait of Hormuz and export a substantial share of its oil. At full capacity, as much as 7 million barrels a day can be shipped along this route, equivalent to roughly 7% of global oil production. According to Kpler data, shipments from Yanbu have averaged 4 million barrels a day in recent weeks. Any simultaneous disruption to both straits would therefore have serious consequences for the oil market and the global economy as a whole.

The return of inflation fears, combined with the relatively hawkish tone adopted by central bankers, is also keeping long-term bond yields elevated, which is rarely helpful for equities. The US 10-year Treasury yield is close to its highest level of the year. In Europe, Germany's 10-year yield is near the highs reached in May, while the French 10-year yield has climbed to a fresh record. France is also contending with a sharply deteriorating fiscal position.

I have focused heavily on geopolitics this morning because there has been relatively little fresh news in equity markets. Semiconductor stocks continue to swing between the best and worst performers from one session to the next. Yesterday brought a rebound for the sector, helping the Nasdaq edge higher, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closed in negative territory. European markets finished broadly flat after a directionless session.

Elsewhere in the news, Donald Trump has imposed 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, opening a fresh front in his trade agenda. Meanwhile, Andy Burnham replaced Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street yesterday, becoming the country's seventh UK prime minister in just 10 years and adding another chapter to a prolonged period of political instability.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the unemployment rate, employment change, and average earnings including bonus in the United Kingdom; the balance of trade in Switzerland and Spain; the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for the Euro Area and Germany; in the United States, the API crude oil stock change. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : 1.345

: 1.345 Gold : 4,070.09

: 4,070.09 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 88.53

: 88.53 United States 10 years : 4.59%

: 4.59% BITCOIN: 65,644.6

In corporate news:

From Europe:

The chairman of Diageo is preparing a shake-up of the board of directors, according to the FT.

LSEG plans to offer constant trading on the London Stock Exchange from financial year 2027.

Novartis beats expectations in the second quarter.

Fitch affirms UniCredit’s rating with an outlook for an upgrade in the event of a Commerzbank acquisition.

Intesa continues its share buyback program for 232 MEUR.

Eni and the NCOC are challenging a $5 billion fine in Kazakhstan.

Fitch affirms DHL’s rating, citing a balanced business profile and a solid financial structure.

Ferrari repurchased 53,932 of its own shares for 18 MEUR.

Mercedes-Benz is seeking amendments to the U.S. bill aimed at banning automakers with ties to China.

DNB Bank is selling its stake in Luminor Bank to OTP Bank.

Lundbergs is acquiring shares in Sandvik for 339 million Swedish kronor.

Today’s key earnings reports: Novartis, Compass Group, Wickes

From North America

From Asia and Beyond

Taiwan has indicted a former TSMC employee in a China-related espionage case.

Samsung Electronics is creating a robotics division and has appointed a former Hyundai executive to lead strategy.

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: