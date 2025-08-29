This Friday, the US will end the de minimis exemption. A six-month transition period will now begin, during which postal carriers will be able to pay a flat fee ranging from $80 to $200 per package, depending on the country of origin. The Trump administration is also presenting the measure as a way to combat fentanyl.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. (EDT) on Friday, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will apply the usual tariff rates to all imports, regardless of their value. This measure extends the end of the "de minimis" exemption to shipments from all countries, after it was removed for China and Hong Kong earlier this year.

Since the exemption for China and Hong Kong was removed on May 2, CBP has already collected over $492m in additional duties, according to a senior administration official.

The new duties will also apply to packages delivered by express carriers such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL, which will be responsible for collecting the duties and handling the paperwork. Foreign postal agencies will have two options: apply the duties, based on the declared value or opt for a flat fee based on the "reciprocal" rates currently in effect for their exports to the US.

In practical terms, according to the guidelines published on Thursday by the CBP, parcels will be taxed at $80 for countries where US duties are less than 16% (such as the UK or the EU), $160 for those between 16% and 25% (such as Indonesia or Vietnam), and $200 for countries above 25% (including China, Brazil, India, and Canada).

This transitional solution will end on February 28, 2026, when all postal services will have to apply a traditional "ad valorem" tax, based on the goods' actual value.

While some foreign postal services have temporarily suspended shipments to the US, the administration says it is working with its international partners and the US Postal Service to limit disruptions. The UK, Canada, and Ukraine have already confirmed that they will continue shipments.

War on drugs

The Trump administration also presents the end of the de minimis exemption as a measure to combat the entry of fentanyl into the United States. "President Trump's elimination of the dangerous de minimis loophole will save thousands of American lives by limiting the entry of narcotics and other dangerous prohibited products, while adding up to $10bn a year in customs revenue for the Treasury," said Peter Navarro, White House trade advisor.

A senior administration official confirmed that this was a "permanent change," adding that any attempt to reinstate exemptions for partner countries would be "doomed to fail."

In effect since 1938, this exemption was raised from $200 to $800 in 2015 to stimulate small online businesses. But with the increase in tariffs imposed by Donald Trump during his first term, direct shipments from China have skyrocketed, benefiting platforms such as Shein and Temu, which have established themselves on the direct-to-consumer model.

This explosion in the number of parcels, often unchecked, is also accused of facilitating the entry of fentanyl and its precursors into the US. According to CBP, parcels benefiting from the de minimis exemption rose from 139 million in 2015 to 1.36 billion in 2024.

At the beginning of the year, 25% tariffs were imposed on Mexico, Canada, and China on the grounds that these countries were not doing enough to combat fentanyl trafficking.