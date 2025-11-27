If you know a turkey, now is the time to advise it to lay low: it's Thanksgiving, the American holiday poultry dreads. Wall Street is already halfway into its long weekend, with markets closed today and open only for a half-session tomorrow. Equities have opted to start the year-end rally a little ahead of schedule, pinning hopes on a rate cut gift under the Christmas tree. The losses racked up since the start of November have vanished. It's the magic of Christmas.

European markets will have to find their way without their American compass today, as the US pauses for Thanksgiving. The holiday offers Americans a perfect excuse to bridge to the weekend. As a result, Friday tends to be a subdued affair, even though Wall Street will open for a truncated session from 9:30am to 1:00pm ET.

Since the start of the week, renewed hopes of interest rate cuts in the US have boosted equity markets, which only narrowly avoided a correction the week before. The rebound has been strong enough to nearly erase November's earlier losses: the S&P 500 was down 4% over three weeks. In Europe, the broad Stoxx Europe 600 has clawed its way back into positive territory for the month, gaining 1.1% yesterday alone.

Having flirted with correction territory, investors are once again clinging to the so-called Fed Put: the belief that the US central bank, hitherto reluctant, will be forced to cut rates at its 10 December meeting. The rationale? Concerns about economic momentum and liquidity now outweigh inflation fears. This logic might appear simplistic, even tainted by Keynesian animal spirits (psychology, after all, often trumps mathematics in economics), but having the Fed in your corner is a powerful source of investor confidence.

Indeed, the yield on 10-year US Treasuries dipped below the 4% threshold overnight. For several months, 4% has been the pivot point between bond markets that doubt rate cuts and those that throw in the towel. This morning, yields are sitting at 3.99%: a seemingly minor shift, yet one laden with meaning. The Beige Book, published last night by the Fed, bolstered market conviction. This summary of economic conditions, released eight times a year, revealed that the average American consumer is struggling (though the affluent are not). Are they suffering more from a slowing economy or the sting of inflation? As noted earlier, the short-term answer is clear: it is better to stimulate the economy via rate cuts, even at the risk of stoking inflation, than to do nothing and risk recession - or worse, that dreaded economist's word: stagflation.

It is worth noting that market conviction remains somewhat fragile, as evidenced by this recent twist. But with no US inflation data due before 18 December (the release of October and November figures has been delayed due to the recent shutdown) the Fed's decision on 10 December will come uninformed by fresh statistics. Proponents of monetary easing are thus relatively untroubled by the prospect of unexpected data shifts.

Macro and geopolitical news will be thin on the ground today. Yesterday, Rachel Reeves navigated a political high-wire act with skill, presenting the UK government's 2026 budget. Investors responded positively. Online betting firms, facing higher taxes, were less enthusiastic.

In other developments, the Wall Street Journal reports that Donald Trump has asked the Japanese government to tone down its rhetoric on Taiwan, hoping to ease US-China relations. Tensions persist, however, with the Pentagon requesting that eight additional Chinese firms be added to the list of companies deemed too close to Beijing's military establishment. Among them are heavyweights Alibaba, Baidu, and BYD, the first two of which are listed in the US. While such a move would have no immediate consequences, it underscores the continued push-pull dynamic between the two powers.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets are largely in the green, albeit a pale one in Australia, China, and India. South Korea is up 0.5%, while Japan extends its rebound with a 1.2% gain. European futures are trading in hesitant fashion.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the M3 money supply and economic confidence in the eurozone. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.32

: US$1.32 Gold : US$4,158.18

: US$4,158.18 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$62.32

: US$62.32 United States 10 years : 3.99%

: 3.99% BITCOIN: US$91,397.2

In corporate news:

Entain plc anticipates a £200 million cost increase due to the UK's 2025 gambling tax hikes.

anticipates a £200 million cost increase due to the UK's 2025 gambling tax hikes. Flutter expects a significant reduction in EBITDA from the UK's gambling tax increase.

expects a significant reduction in EBITDA from the UK's gambling tax increase. Evoke PLC anticipates an increase in annual duty costs by 125-135 million pounds, impacting profitability.

anticipates an increase in annual duty costs by 125-135 million pounds, impacting profitability. Anglo Asian Mining is a potential acquisition target for ACG Metals.

is a potential acquisition target for ACG Metals. Rio Tinto plans to divest up to $2 billion of boron production assets in California.

plans to divest up to $2 billion of boron production assets in California. Poland is enhancing defense capabilities with acquisitions from Saab and Boeing.

is enhancing defense capabilities with acquisitions from Saab and Boeing. Germany sees increased electric vehicle adoption amid discussions on the 2035 combustion engine ban.

sees increased electric vehicle adoption amid discussions on the 2035 combustion engine ban. Puma experiences market impact from Anta Sports' acquisition speculation.

experiences market impact from Anta Sports' acquisition speculation. Techstep ASA reports 4% growth in Q3 recurring revenue, considering selling its Business Critical Mobility business.

reports 4% growth in Q3 recurring revenue, considering selling its Business Critical Mobility business. SIKA announces a one-off hit of up to 100 million CHF due to China restructuring.

announces a one-off hit of up to 100 million CHF due to China restructuring. CATL expands in Europe with a large battery plant in Spain, creating 4,000 jobs.

expands in Europe with a large battery plant in Spain, creating 4,000 jobs. Netflix faced a brief outage during the launch of Stranger Things Season 5.

faced a brief outage during the launch of Stranger Things Season 5. Boeing secures a $4.7 billion contract for Apache helicopters to Poland.

