Less than a week after the Fed's rate cut, the market is already looking ahead to what's coming next. While expectations are high, Fed members are divided. Between the downside risks to employment and the upside risks to inflation, there is no risk-free path ahead.

Judging by recent statements, it must not have been easy for Jerome Powell to reach a consensus at last week's Fed meeting. Observers had expected several dissenting votes. In the end, only Stephen Miran opposed the decision, preferring a 50bp cut.

This near-unanimous decision does not hide the divisions within the FOMC regarding the trajectory of interest rates.

To summarize the different positions, there are two camps. On the one hand, there are those who advocate caution in the face of above-target and rising inflation. On the other, there are those who are concerned about a slowdown in the job market and believe that rate cuts should be more aggressive.

And as we wrote last week, it is difficult to know where the U.S. economy stands, so both views can be justified: there is data pointing in both directions.

An aggressive dove

On the dovish side, we must start with the newcomer, Stephen Miran, recently appointed by Donald Trump and still employed by the White House. Obviously, we suspected that he would be there to push his boss's views.

He advocates aggressive rate cuts. To summarize his arguments: Donald Trump's formidable policies mean that the neutral rate is much lower than everyone thinks (the consensus estimate is around 3%). However, Miran estimates the neutral rate to be 100 to 200 basis points lower. This leads him to conclude that "keeping policy at such a restrictive level poses significant risks to the Fed's employment mandate."

While his position is clearly "out of the box," he is not the only one concerned about the risks to the job market.

Yesterday, Michelle Bowman said that the Fed should act now rather than wait: "If the labor market continues to deteriorate, I fear that we will have to adjust our policy at a faster pace and to a greater extent in the future."

This is a position she has been defending for several months now. In July, Michelle Bowman voted against the status quo, as did Christopher Waller.

Bowman, Waller, and Miran are the three Fed governors appointed by Donald Trump. Their stance in favor of more aggressive rate cuts should also be viewed in the context of Jerome Powell's succession as Fed chair, a decision that lies with the president. Waller and Bowman are among the favorites for the position.

And cautious hawks

On the other hand, several Fed members are more concerned about the upside risks to inflation, which is already well above target.

"I think we need to be cautious and avoid being too proactive," Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Tuesday. He pointed out that inflation has been "above [the Fed's 2%] target for four and a half consecutive years and continues to rise."

On Monday, his colleague at the St. Louis Fed also fought for a cautious approach: I believe there is limited room to lower (rates) further without monetary policy becoming too accommodative.

On Friday, the markets will learn the August PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation indicator. The consensus forecast is for an increase of 2.7% year-on-year and 2.9% for the core version (excluding food and energy).

It is this inflationary risk that has led seven of the 19 Fed members to believe that there will be no further rate cuts in 2025.

Powell as referee

Amid these debates, Jerome Powell is trying to find center ground. Speaking yesterday before the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, he made exactly the same speech as last week, arguing that there is no "risk-free path" for the Fed. Why? Because both parts of the mandate are at risk: "The short-term risks to inflation are tilted to the upside, while those to employment are tilted to the downside: a delicate situation."

Jerome Powell therefore continues to say that the Fed is not committing to future rate cuts: "Our policy is not on a predetermined path." This is something of a ritual phrase for central bankers, who never want to "tie their hands" on future moves.

The Fed members' projections show a median of three rate cuts by the end of 2026, while the markets are anticipating five to six rate cuts.