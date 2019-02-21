noHold, Inc. : Appoints Joseph Pinto as New Member of the Company's Board of Advisors

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- noHold is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Pinto to noHold's Board of Advisors. In this capacity, Mr. Pinto will work directly with noHold's CEO, Diego Ventura and advise him on strategic matters related to the growth of the company. Mr. Pinto brings extensive experience from a 25-year career as Senior Vice President of Cisco's Technical Services. Presently, Pinto is Chief Customer Experience Officer at Pure Storage in Mountain View, CA.

"In these challenging times, what you need is a Customer Consigliere," revealed Mr. Ventura. "Determined, competent and energetic, I am proud to call Joe one of us."

Joseph Pinto was recently the Senior Vice President of Cisco's Technical Services group where he built a $10B business. Pinto was responsible for directing programs that improve customers' experience through product and service quality, including technical assistance, onsite logistics, CCIE certification, and a wealth of web- and community-based technical support resources.

Since joining Cisco in 1991, Pinto has guided the services group, the second largest Cisco business, to anticipate and address the changing business needs of Cisco customers and partners. He and his team have created and implemented systems and services to enable Cisco and Cisco partners to help customers predictably manage the health and stability of their networks, reduce costs, mitigate risk, and promote innovation. They also managed support infrastructure for Cisco internally as well as customers.

Under Pinto's leadership, Cisco Services has received numerous industry honors.

Pinto shares his knowledge of service and support strategies in keynote addresses at industry conferences, advising startups, and in publications. He is also active in philanthropic work, served on the board of the Cisco Systems Foundation, and established together with his wife Lynn, the Pinto Family Foundation to assist Northern California health, education, and welfare groups. He was chair of the Engineering Industry Advisory Council at San Jose State University for over 10 years. In addition, Joe won the community partner award in 2017 from SJSU.

About noHold, Inc.

noHold is a privately held company established in 1999 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA, USA (Silicon Valley). noHold is the acknowledged leader in Web based Self-service solutions with a mission to deliver real answers to real questions – real fast. Simple to use, easy to implement and as close to human as you can get, noHold turns automated customer support into cognitive customer interactions. noHold customers include Cisco, Dell, McAfee and a host of industry leaders. More information can be found at http://www.nohold.com.

Press Contact

Veronica Cech

Marketing Associate

209716@email4pr.com

408.946.9200 ext. 356

All other product and service names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE noHold, Inc.