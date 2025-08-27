Nokia has unveiled its new 5G radio solution, designed to deliver high-capacity, high-performance, and resilient real-time communications to rail operators worldwide supporting FRMCS.



This launch includes the industry's first commercial 5G radio for the 1900 MHz band (n101), as well as Nokia's Core Enterprise Solution for Railways, specifically designed to accelerate the industry's digital transformation.



Over the next decade, FRMCS will modernize the current global 2G system for mobile railway communications (GSM-R) and become the next-generation global standard designed for all railways.



Nokia said that the digital transition requires high-speed connectivity and data capabilities that existing systems simply cannot deliver, creating an urgent need for modernization for rail operators around the world, adding that it offers a flexible and scalable technology platform that facilitates the transition to FRMCS while improving operational efficiency, safety, and the overall passenger experience.