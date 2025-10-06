Nokia announces an agreement with fibertime to connect an additional 400,000 households in disadvantaged areas of South Africa, as part of a goal to reach 2 million connections by 2028. The operator will use Nokia's IP and fiber access technologies to build semi-mobile networks offering unlimited broadband access to local individuals and businesses.



Lightspan, Wi-Fi 6, and the 7750 Wireless Access Gateway solutions will ensure continuous coverage in townships, while the Altiplano platform and Fiber Health Analyzer module will enhance network automation and reliability.



According to Danvig De Bruyn, CEO of fibertime, this collaboration will connect 1,200 households per day to unlimited internet at 5 rand per day, with no contract. Sandy Motley, President of Nokia's Fixed Networks, emphasizes that these technologies pave the way for affordable connectivity in areas that have been difficult to serve until now.