Nokia and OneLayer have signed an agreement to accelerate the secure adoption of private 5G/LTE for utilities.



They will combine Nokia's secure and critical private networks with OneLayer's OT asset management to help utilities modernize their networks with secure 5G/LTE.



This will enable better device visibility, increased operational efficiency, and enhanced security on private cellular networks in the growing 5G/LTE market.



"We are proud to partner with a leader in private 5G/LTE solutions and enable utility companies to leverage our combined value for critical networks," OneLayer management said.



"Our collaboration with OneLayer brings increased visibility into operational technologies (OT) and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as zero-trust security to private LTE and 5G networks, supporting utilities in their network modernization," Nokia said.