Nokia and Google said Monday they are deepening their partnership by integrating the US technology group's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) models into the Finnish equipment maker's network management software suite.
By deploying six specialized AI agents built on Gemini, Nokia aims to strengthen its ability to help telecommunications operators identify and resolve network incidents, with the goal of moving toward fully automated operations for "self-driving" networks.
The move comes as modern networks generate growing volumes of data, making them increasingly complex to manage, a factor that is often behind major bottlenecks.
Ending bottlenecks with agentic AI
While traditional tools rely on manual troubleshooting that struggles to keep pace with the explosion in alerts, which can lead to costly service disruptions, the partnership is banking on AI agents to process data instantly and immediately separate critical incidents at the infrastructure level.
The platform is set to officially launch as software-as-a-service (SaaS) on the Google Cloud Marketplace in September 2026. Additional rollouts are planned to extend these capabilities across Nokia's full range of network applications starting in late 2026 and throughout 2027.
Nokia Oyj specializes in the design, production and marketing of telecommunications equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- development of network infrastructure solutions (40.1%): IP routers and optical networking solutions;
- development of mobile broadband network solutions (39.2%): aimed in particular at telecommunications operators. In addition, the group offers professional services (network planning and optimization, systems integration, installation, implementation and maintenance of telecom networks);
- software development (13.1%): software for customer experience management, network operations and management, communication, collaboration and billing, IoT solutions and cloud management platforms;
- development of advanced technology (7.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (31%), North America (31.2%), India (7.7%), China (4.6%), Asia/Pacific (11%), Middle East and Africa (10.6%), and Latin America (3.9%).
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