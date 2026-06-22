Nokia Bets on Agentic AI for Networks With Google

Nokia and Google said Monday they are deepening their partnership by integrating the US technology group's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) models into the Finnish equipment maker's network management software suite.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/22/2026 at 10:09 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

By deploying six specialized AI agents built on Gemini, Nokia aims to strengthen its ability to help telecommunications operators identify and resolve network incidents, with the goal of moving toward fully automated operations for "self-driving" networks.



The move comes as modern networks generate growing volumes of data, making them increasingly complex to manage, a factor that is often behind major bottlenecks.



Ending bottlenecks with agentic AI



While traditional tools rely on manual troubleshooting that struggles to keep pace with the explosion in alerts, which can lead to costly service disruptions, the partnership is banking on AI agents to process data instantly and immediately separate critical incidents at the infrastructure level.



The platform is set to officially launch as software-as-a-service (SaaS) on the Google Cloud Marketplace in September 2026. Additional rollouts are planned to extend these capabilities across Nokia's full range of network applications starting in late 2026 and throughout 2027.