On Thursday, Nokia reported quarterly earnings that were well above expectations, buoyed by demand for optical and cloud networks, particularly for AI-powered data centers, following the acquisition of Infinera. The stock jumped 10% in morning trading. Adjusted operating profit reached €435m, while the consensus estimate was €342m. Revenue was also better than expected, at €4.83bn.
The Finnish company benefited from strong growth in its Optical Networks division (+19% at constant exchange rates). AI and cloud customers now account for 6% of overall revenue and 14% of Network Infrastructure sales. CEO Justin Hotard is optimistic: "Demand for AI and data centers remains robust and continues to accelerate."
Nokia is now targeting annual operating profit of between €1.7bn and €2.2bn, up from a previous maximum of €2.1bn.
"These results increasingly demonstrate that Nokia is becoming a beneficiary of investments in AI data centers," said Janardan Menon, who monitors the stock at Jefferies.
Nokia Oyj specializes in the design, production and marketing of telecommunications equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- development of mobile broadband network solutions (40.2%): aimed in particular at telecommunications operators. In addition, the group offers professional services (network planning and optimization, systems integration, installation, implementation and maintenance of telecom networks);
- development of network infrastructure solutions (33.9%): IP routers and optical networking solutions.
- software development (15.7%): software for customer experience management, network operations and management, communication, collaboration and billing, IoT solutions and cloud management platforms;
- development of advanced technology (10%);
- other (0.2%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (33.1%), North America (28%), India (7.1%), China (5.9%), Asia/Pacific (10.6%), Middle East and Africa (10.6%) and Latin America (4.7%).
