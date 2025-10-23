On Thursday, Nokia reported quarterly earnings that were well above expectations, buoyed by demand for optical and cloud networks, particularly for AI-powered data centers, following the acquisition of Infinera. The stock jumped 10% in morning trading. Adjusted operating profit reached €435m, while the consensus estimate was €342m. Revenue was also better than expected, at €4.83bn.



The Finnish company benefited from strong growth in its Optical Networks division (+19% at constant exchange rates). AI and cloud customers now account for 6% of overall revenue and 14% of Network Infrastructure sales. CEO Justin Hotard is optimistic: "Demand for AI and data centers remains robust and continues to accelerate."



Nokia is now targeting annual operating profit of between €1.7bn and €2.2bn, up from a previous maximum of €2.1bn.



"These results increasingly demonstrate that Nokia is becoming a beneficiary of investments in AI data centers," said Janardan Menon, who monitors the stock at Jefferies.