Nokia has announced the launch of two advanced tactical communications solutions: the Nokia Mission-Safe Phone and the enhanced Nokia Banshee 5G tactical radio.



These solutions expand its defense portfolio and reinforce its commitment to providing a comprehensive, secure, and high-performance system for modern military operations, it said.



These products enable real-time battlefield intelligence and critical communications, even in the most demanding environments.



By harnessing the power of 5G and advanced computing, Nokia is accelerating the digital transformation of the battlefield. This launch marks a step toward unified communications on the battlefield. With the Nokia Mission-Safe Phone and Nokia Banshee 5G tactical radio, we are delivering next-generation connectivity and resilience, Nokia says.