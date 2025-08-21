Nokia announced Thursday that it has been selected by INX-ZA, the Internet exchange platform (IXP) of the South African Association of Internet Service Providers, to modernize its infrastructure. The Finnish network equipment manufacturer was selected to deploy its high-performance IP routing portfolio to offer new 400GE services and expand 100GE services throughout the country.



The group explains that this project will enable businesses and individuals to benefit from faster, more resilient connectivity that is better prepared for the future.



While many Internet exchange platforms (IXPs) across Africa still operate on aging technologies, this upgrade should directly address these limitations, Nokia said, paving the way for a more energy-efficient, scalable and high-density infrastructure.



Nokia plans to upgrade INX-ZA's Internet exchange points in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, starting with Johannesburg, home to JINX, Africa's oldest Internet exchange point, which has consistently achieved 100% availability since its launch in 1996.



Together, Nokia and INX-ZA plan to expand JINX from seven to ten data centers by the end of the year, a project that will rely on the installation of Nokia's high-capacity 7250 interconnected routers and its Service Router (SR OS) operating system.