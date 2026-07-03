Nokia Outperforms as BofA Turns Bullish Ahead of Results

Nokia shares are doing better than the broader European stock market on Friday morning, helped by a target increase from Bank of America, which is sounding upbeat on the name ahead of the Finnish network equipment maker's second-quarter results.

Around 11:30am, shares in the connectivity specialist are up 1.9% at around €11, while the STOXX Europe 600 is flat and the STOXX Europe tech index is up 0.9%.



In a note published this morning, BofA reiterates its buy rating on the stock, while raising its target to €15.6 from €14.4, implying upside potential of more than 44%.



The investment bank says it expects the group to once again post strong performance in artificial intelligence (AI)-related order intake when it reports its second-quarter results, due on July 23.



According to the US firm, investor attention will mainly focus on the size of order intake in the AI and cloud segments.



BofA expects AI technology-related hardware orders in the second quarter to come in at least in line with the €1bn recorded in the first quarter, thanks to recent wins in data center switch contracts and continued strength in demand for optical transport components.



Estimates revised higher



Against this backdrop, the bank says it expects operating profit (EBIT) above the consensus for the second quarter, supported by ongoing streamlining of the business portfolio and improving margins.



Factoring in this favorable AI outlook, Bank of America has accordingly raised its Nokia revenue estimates by 1% to 6% over 2026-2028, leading it to lift its EBIT forecasts by 2% to 12%.



On Tuesday, Jefferies had already increased its target on the stock, to €13.8 from €10.70, stressing that Nokia is no longer just a traditional telecom equipment maker, but has instead become a key player in infrastructure dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI).



While the stock has recently consolidated from its early June highs as the AI-linked rally has lost steam, it has doubled in value since the start of the year.