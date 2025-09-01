Nokia has been selected by the Vortex Group to modernize its IP edge and transport network in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat.



The modernized IP edge and aggregation networks will increase broadband speeds and extend Vortex's services to underserved areas.



"With Nokia's advanced broadband network gateway (BNG) solution, Vortex will streamline its infrastructure by consolidating multiple low-capacity BNGs into a single, scalable system capable of supporting more than 200,000 subscribers," the group said.



As part of this deployment, Nokia will supply its 7250 IXR series routers and 7750 SR-1 BNGs, enabling Vortex to replace its existing BNGs and switches.



' Our high-performance 7750 SR-1 BNG and 7250 IXR routers will enable the Vortex Group to modernize its networks and scale them seamlessly, while improving operational efficiency," said Jivitesh Nayal, Head of Network Infrastructure Business Development at Nokia India.