Nokia announces the signing of a global agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to license technology assets to strengthen its mobile network automation solutions.



These technologies, derived from HPE's Radio Access Intelligent Controller (RIC), will be integrated into the MantaRay SMO platform, dedicated to orchestration and automation through artificial intelligence.



The agreement also provides for the transfer of the relevant development team to Nokia Mobile Networks as of October 1, 2025.



According to Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, this partnership will enable Nokia to enhance its multi-vendor automation and orchestration capabilities, while supporting operators' transition from 5G to 6G.