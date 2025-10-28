Nokia announced the signing of a strategic contract with E.ON to modernize its communications infrastructure.



With the new Nokia network, E.ON will benefit from a significant reduction in energy consumption, up to 50% compared to its current IP and optical infrastructure, while improving scalability, operational flexibility, responsiveness, and service continuity.



The new infrastructure will enhance security and resilience, aligning with KRITIS (critical infrastructure) requirements and increasing E.ON's ability to respond quickly and without interruption to service incidents.



"This end-to-end capability, combined with high-quality platforms and proven experience in critical environments and telecommunications, positions us ideally to enable E.ON to digitize its networks in Germany," said Eleftherios Papadopoulos, Managing Director Germany at Nokia.