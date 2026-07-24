Nokia shares are falling this Friday on the Helsinki stock exchange, with shares in the Finnish network equipment maker pressured by a TP cut from UBS, which cites a valuation it deems sufficiently rich.

The stock, which fell 5% yesterday despite Q2 results that were far better than expected, is currently down 1.8% at €8.54, bringing its losses for the week to 3.8%.



In a note released this morning, UBS cut its TP to €9.65 from €11, arguing that the upside relating to artificial intelligence is now largely priced into the shares. In its view, the stock's valuation level significantly limits its near-term upside.



Upside seen as far more limited



While the technology group is benefiting from strong order momentum in cloud and AI segments to support growth, the Swiss bank highlights a few major headwinds, starting with the ongoing pressure on capital spending by traditional telecom operators.



The Swiss institution, which maintains its 'neutral' rating on the stock, notes that its new TP still values the shares at an 11% premium.



BofA is more upbeat



More optimistic, Bank of America analysts confirm their buy recommendation on the stock, with a target price raised to €16 from €15.6, implying nearly 84% upside potential.



The investment bank points to the group's sharp acceleration in AI order intake, a pace that could quickly double to reach €2bn per quarter, which would enable the Finnish group to double its revenue in the AI segment by 2027.