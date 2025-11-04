The Board of Directors of Nokia Corporation has decided to submit a request for the delisting of its shares from the regulated market of Euronext in Paris.



Nokia's decision to file for delisting follows a review of trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements relating to its listing on Euronext Paris, it said.



Nokia shares will remain listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).



The delisting of Nokia shares from Euronext Paris is subject to the approval of the Euronext Paris Board of Directors.



The delisting is expected to take place within the next three months, subject to this approval.