Nokia announces that the Land Transport Authority of Singapore will upgrade its rail infrastructure with Nokia Optical LAN and IP solutions.



LTA is reportedly deploying its IP/MPLS and fiber optic LAN solutions as part of a major upgrade of its rail infrastructure.



Nokia's solutions will enable LTA to significantly improve its video surveillance network on Singapore's rail network.



To accommodate the expansion of its network cameras and growing bandwidth requirements, LTA has deployed Nokia's fiber optic local area network, including ruggedized UNOs and scalable OLTs capable of supporting 25 Gbps speeds.



Fiber optics are used to connect everything, including video systems that are essential for monitoring transportation platforms around the world. Having a highly available, reliable, and secure real-time monitoring system is essential to ensuring the safety of Singapore's public transportation users on a daily basis, said Stuart Hendry, Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Network Infrastructure, Asia-Pacific, Nokia.