UBS maintains its neutral rating on the stock, while raising its price target to €5.4 (from €4.1) following its results announcement.
UBS believes that Q3 2025 exceeded expectations, driven by growth in AI and optical networks, but risks related to telecom operators' investments could limit the upside.
"CMD's November 19 analyses could shape the outlook," UBS says in its study.
Nokia is now targeting annual operating profit of between €1.7bn and €2.2bn, up from a previous maximum of €2.1bn.
Nokia: UBS raises target price
Published on 10/28/2025 at 05:45 am EDT
