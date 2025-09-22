Nokia announces that it has been selected by VodafoneThree as a new supplier under an eight-year contract to modernize its network in the UK. This success marks the Finnish group's return as a supplier of Radio Access Networks (RAN) and Core Networks for the operator born out of the recent merger between Vodafone and Three.



The project is part of the £11bn investment announced by VodafoneThree, which aims to cover 99% of the UK population with 5G by 2034. Nokia will deploy its AirScale RAN portfolio, including Habrok Massive MIMO radios and Pandion Remote Radio Heads, at approximately 7,000 sites.



The agreement also includes maintenance of Three UK's existing core network and the provision of the MantaRay NM intelligent management system.



For Max Taylor, CEO of VodafoneThree, this partnership should enable the company to build "the best network in the UK". Justin Hotard, CEO of Nokia, says that this collaboration will bring next-generation performance and resilience to the 5G network.