Nokian Shifts Gears, Rathbones Pays the Price

Rathbones takes a hit on compliance issues, while Nokian surges following a major pivot by Handelsbanken. Elsewhere, broker upgrades are waking up PolyPeptide and GEA, UniCredit finds breathing room on the capital front, and Theon moves forward with Safran.

Esteban Gustave Published on 06/16/2026 at 04:06 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Stocks on the Rise



Nokian Tyres (+8%): The Finnish tire manufacturer is benefiting from a significant U-turn by Handelsbanken. The bank upgraded the stock directly from sell to buy and raised its price target from €9.5 to €16, a reversal sharp enough to put the shares back on track.



PolyPeptide (+4%): The Swiss firm is advancing with dual tailwinds. Barclays maintains an overweight rating and raised its target from CHF33 to CHF40, while AlphaValue/Baader Europe also hiked its target, betting on margin improvement by 2026.



UniCredit (+3%): The Commerzbank situation is weighing less heavily on the Italian bank. The initial acceptance period for its offer is concluding following the German rejection of the proposed terms, which were deemed insufficiently generous. The market primarily views this as reopening the door for a $4.75bn share buyback.



GEA Group (+3%): Deutsche Bank is bringing fresh momentum to the story. The broker upgraded the stock from hold to buy and raised its target from €64 to €70, highlighting the outlook for the German industrial and food processing equipment specialist.



Theon International (+3%): The Greek optronics group is gaining visibility through its deal with Safran. The development agreement focuses on embedded systems for drones, a partnership that bolsters its industrial credibility in defense and expands its market reach.



Stocks on the Move



Rathbones Group (-18%): The penalty is severe for the British wealth manager. Following an audit conducted in conjunction with the FCA, the group has suspended the onboarding of new clients due to compliance failures. The issue directly impacts the sales engine and introduces a regulatory risk that is difficult to quantify.



STMicroelectronics (-3%): The Franco-Italian chipmaker is retreating following the announcement of a two-tranche convertible bond issuance totaling $1.5bn, coupled with the early redemption of convertibles maturing in 2027. While the financial structure is defensible, the market is focused on the risk of dilution.



Huber+Suhner (-3%): Berenberg still likes the story but is less fond of the price. The broker downgraded its recommendation to hold, despite raising the target to CHF250, after the stock tripled in a year. While the outlook for data center optics and defense remains strong, much of the upside appears already priced in.



Aperam (-2%): The stainless steel producer is being held back by Morgan Stanley, which lowered its recommendation from overweight to equal-weight. Although the target price rose from €48 to €52, the message is clear: after the recent run, short-term potential appears limited.