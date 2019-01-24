nonda :, the Leading Connected Car Products Provider, Integrates Carvana Technology to Give Drivers Real-Time Sales Value of their Vehicles

nonda, the leader in app-enabled automotive accessories, and Carvana, a leading e-commerce platform for buying, financing and selling used cars, today announced their partnership to provide users of nonda’s ZUS Connected Car System the ability to sell their vehicle or see its current sales value within the ZUS Smart Driving Assistant App (iOS/Android).

This new feature will be rolled out to current ZUS users in an upcoming app update, bringing this additional service to more than 500,000 users.

“We are excited to partner with Carvana to bring our customers this new tool, which eliminates a pain point of vehicle owners who have to search multiple sources to find out how much their vehicle is worth, then haggle with dealerships to agree on a purchase price,” said nonda VP of Global Sales Ivan Chong. “Now, customers will be able to easily view the value of their vehicle by inputting their VIN and mileage. Additionally, the ZUS Smart Driving Assistant App will provide real-time updates as the vehicle value changes over time, providing a simple and accurate estimate.”

“Carvana is known for being an easy, customer-centric car buying option, and selling cars to Carvana is just as easy,” said Carvana Chief Product Officer Dan Gill. “We’re looking forward to unlocking a whole new way for ZUS users to sell and value a car within their app.”

Company representatives will announce the app integration and provide onsite demonstrations during the National Auto Dealership Association’s Show at Moscone Center in San Francisco on Friday, Jan. 25, from 3 – 4:30 p.m. PST.

About nonda

Founded in Palo Alto, Calif., nonda® leads the market in offering premium connected car devices that are simple and accessible to everyone. nonda is bringing today’s tech to yesterday’s cars with its flagship ZUS® Connected Car family of smart devices that integrate through a common app experience to improve convenience and safety for drivers everywhere. nonda’s award wins include prestigious iF & Red Dot design awards, the 2017 IOT Award for Connected Car Accessory of the Year, multiple awards at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, in addition to "Fastest Growing Startup” and "Top 10 Smart Hardware” awards. For more information, visit www.nonda.co or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

