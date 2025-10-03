The group announces the launch of the N175/6.X wind turbine in Canada. This new wind turbine offers higher energy yields in low-temperature environments for North American wind sites.



The N175/6.X uses proven components based on the Delta4000 series, the modular platform.



The N175/6.X achieves higher energy production in low-to-medium wind conditions, typical of many Canadian wind sites.



The N175/6.X turbine is offered in a cold climate version equipped with Nordex's advanced anti-icing system, enabling reliable performance even at temperatures as low as minus 30°C.



Nordex North America has commissioned more than 9.3 GW to date and currently has more than 1.16 GW under construction in the North American region.



Nordex Group said that with today's introduction of the N175/6.X, Canadian customers will now be able to benefit from our market experience and the latest technological developments on our platform, which will reduce the levelized cost of energy and provide additional features.