The group has received a new order from Portugal for the supply and installation of 12 N163/5.X turbines with a total capacity of 70.8 MW. The contract also includes a Premium Service Agreement for the turbines' maintenance over 35 years.



Turbine deliveries are expected to begin in mid-2026. The names of the customer and the wind farm are not being disclosed.



With this new contract, the Nordex Group has now sold and installed turbines with a total capacity of more than 550 MW in Portugal.



This figure also includes an order from April 2025 for two N175/6.X turbines, the first order for this new Nordex turbine in the country.