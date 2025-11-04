Revenue reached approximately €1.7bn in Q3 2025, in line with the same quarter of the previous year (€1.7bn in Q3 2024).



EBITDA in Q3 2025 increased by 90.1% to €135.9m (€71.5m in Q3 2024), with an improved EBITDA margin of 8.0% (compared to 4.3%).



Net profit increased to €51.7m at the end of Q3 2025, compared to €3.9m in the same quarter of the previous year.



Nordex has revised its EBITDA margin forecast for 2025 upward to 7.5%-8.5% (previously: 5.0%-7.0%). All other financial parameters of the forecast remain unchanged.



The strong free cash flow generated underscores our operational strength and disciplined working capital management. With a solid order intake and improved visibility, we are confident that we will maintain this trajectory and achieve our revised forecasts for the full year, management said.