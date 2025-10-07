wpd, one of the world's leading developers and operators of wind and solar farms (IRPP), has ordered 21 turbines for six projects in Germany from the Nordex Group.



As part of these orders with a total capacity of 125.7 MW, a premium service for turbine maintenance over a period of 15 years is included.



wpd's orders include the delivery of six N163/6.X turbines, eleven N149/5.X turbines, two N163/5.X turbines, and two N133/4.8 turbines. These wind turbines are intended for wind farms in Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Saxony-Anhalt.



Delivery and installation of the turbines for the respective projects are scheduled for 2026 and 2027.



These orders are a sign of confidence in our technology and our team, it said.