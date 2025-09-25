The group has received its first order from Spain for the supply of N175/6.X wind turbines.



Madrid-based independent power producer (IPP) Abei Energy has ordered eight turbines for the Avellanosa wind farm, located northwest of Burgos in the Castile and Leon region of Spain.



Abei Energy has also signed a 20-year agreement for the maintenance of the turbines.



Installation of the turbines is expected to begin in late summer 2026, with commissioning scheduled for early 2027.



The turbine type is ideal for the site conditions in Spain. We are convinced that, when the licensing conditions allow, this turbine will deliver the best results for our customers and become a key asset in future wind energy projects in the country, Nordex Group said.