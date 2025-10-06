The group has received orders for two projects in Ukraine with a combined capacity of 188.8 MW from the OKKO group.

Starting in mid-2026, the Nordex Group will supply 32 N163/5.X turbines. The contracts also include service agreements with a term of 20 years.

The N163/5.X turbines are intended for two projects of 94.4 MW each located in western Ukraine.

These cold climate models will be installed on 125-meter steel tubular towers.