The group has received orders for two projects in Ukraine with a combined capacity of 188.8 MW from the OKKO group.
Starting in mid-2026, the Nordex Group will supply 32 N163/5.X turbines. The contracts also include service agreements with a term of 20 years.
The N163/5.X turbines are intended for two projects of 94.4 MW each located in western Ukraine.
These cold climate models will be installed on 125-meter steel tubular towers.
Nordex receives orders for two projects in Ukraine
Published on 10/06/2025 at 04:48 am EDT
