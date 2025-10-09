The group recorded 2,170 MW of orders (excluding service activities) in Q3 2025, up around 26% y-o-y (1,726 MW in Q3 2024).



For the first nine months of 2025, this amounts to 6,661 MW compared to 5,083 MW in the previous year.



The average selling price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) rose slightly in Q3 to €0.93m/MW (9m/2025: €0.92m/MW) compared to €0.92m/MW in the same period last year (9m/2024: €0.90m/MW).



Between July and September 2025, customers ordered a total of 362 wind turbines for projects in 16 countries. Most of the projects are related to Europe, mainly Germany, and North America, particularly Canada.



After recording strong order intake of more than 2 GW in each of the first two quarters of this year, the third quarter continued this very encouraging momentum, bringing total order intake to around 6.7 GW in the first nine months. This is a solid performance and an increase of more than 31% compared to the previous year, Nordex Group said.