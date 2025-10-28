The stock soared nearly 15% after the announcement of an upward revision to its EBITDA margin forecast for FY 2025.



The EBITDA margin is now expected to be in the range of 7.5% to 8.5%, compared to a previous forecast of 5.0% to 7.0%.



"This adjustment follows a review of the preliminary financial results for Q3 2025 and the update of the full-year forecast," the group's management said.



Preliminary EBITDA for Q3 2025 reached €136m, with a margin of 8.0%, a significant increase from €72m and 4.3% in Q3 2024.



Revenue for the quarter is expected to be around €1,706m, broadly in line with the previous year (€1,671m in Q3 2024).



Nordex expects positive free cash flow generation to continue in Q4, partly due to additional profits, order intake momentum, and continued improvement in working capital.



José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group, said: "For the rest of the year, we remain confident in our ability to achieve a significant increase in profitability compared to 2024 levels, which now stand at 7.5 to 8.5%."



Nordex will publish its full results for Q3 2025 on November 4, 2025.