The Group will supply and install 14 N163/6.X turbines for the R24-Gürün wind project with a total capacity of 90 MW.



The R24-Gürün wind project is located north of the Gürün district in Sivas.



The project was developed by Nordex's new customer, ADY Akdeniz Rüzgar Enerjisi Üretim, which is entering the wind energy market.



ADY Akdeniz Rüzgar will benefit from the Nordex Group's Premium Service offering for 10 years.



This first order from ADY Akdeniz Rüzgar Enerjisi Üretim underscores the Nordex Group's continued expansion in Turkey and our commitment to supporting new players in the renewable energy sector with our technology. The R24-Gürün project also marks a new step towards the country's energy transition , it said.