UKA orders 20 turbines from the Nordex Group for the Mercedes-Benz test area.



The order comprises 20 turbines with a total rated capacity of 140 megawatts.



The wind farm will be built at the Mercedes-Benz vehicle testing site near Papenburg in Lower Saxony.



Nordex management said that it particularly appreciates the renewed confidence in its technology and project management at the Papenburg wind farm, especially given the size and importance of this project for everyone involved.



If all goes according to plan, the first turbines will go into trial operation as early as 2027.



Once fully operational, the wind farm will cover around 20% of the Mercedes-Benz Group's annual electricity requirements in Germany.



When completed, it will be one of the largest onshore wind farms in Germany, with an electricity generation capacity of around 140 megawatts.