Nordex tops revenue and earnings forecasts, shares rise +3%

Nordex posted an excellent second quarter, according to Jefferies, beating revenue expectations by 4% and EBITDA/EBIT forecasts by 18%/21%. Free cash flow came in at €165m.

Targets for fiscal year 2026, namely revenue of €8.2bn to €9bn and an EBITDA margin of 8% to 11%, were confirmed. Net cash reached a record €1,673m.



Jefferies also said orders were solid at 3.1 GW, taking the order book to a record €11.6bn and providing excellent visibility.



Management remains confident about sustaining this order momentum in the second half of 2026, the research firm noted.



In the second quarter of 2026, revenue rose 16.3% year over year to €2,178.8m (versus €2,089m at constant exchange rates). EBITDA jumped 107% to €223.8m (versus €189m at constant exchange rates), and EBIT increased 168% to €176m (versus €145m at constant exchange rates).



Net profit improved to €111.5m from €31m in the second quarter of 2025 (versus €98m at constant exchange rates).