Nordex has received an order from ABO Energy for the supply and installation of seven N133/4.8 wind turbines.



The turbines are destined for the 33.6 MW Öhringen-Karlsfurtebene wind farm in northeastern Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The order also includes a premium service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over 20 years.



Installation is set to begin in fall 2026, with commissioning planned for spring 2027.



The Öhringen-Karlsfurtebene wind farm is expected to generate around 84 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year, enough to supply nearly 25,000 households with sustainable energy.



The wind farm is part of the climate protection concept of the city of Öhringen, which aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2037 and, in doing so, seeks to avoid the annual emission of 149,000 tons of CO2.