North Atlantic Energies Tender Offer Filing Expected in Q2

North Atlantic France has announced that it will file its simplified public tender offer (OPAS) for the remaining shares of North Atlantic Energies with the AMF once the independent expert's review is completed, following the publication of the 2025 annual results.

This publication is scheduled for March 26, and the filing is therefore expected to take place during the second quarter of 2026. The offer documentation will be submitted for review by the AMF, and the OPAS will only open once the AMF has granted its compliance decision.



As a reminder, North Atlantic France recently acquired from ExxonMobil the entirety of its stake in North Atlantic Energies (formerly Esso), representing 82.89% of the share capital and voting rights of North Atlantic Energies.



In accordance with stock market regulations, North Atlantic France will file a draft OPAS for the remaining North Atlantic Energies shares not already held, at a price of €28.93 per share, with a mandatory squeeze-out procedure if the required conditions are met.



The Board of Directors of North Atlantic Energies has appointed Ledouble SAS, represented by Agnès Piniot and Romain Delafont, as the independent expert tasked with issuing an opinion on the fairness of the financial terms of the offer.