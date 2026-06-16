Norwegian Acquires Nordic Leisure Travel Group
The airline Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the package holiday giant Nordic Leisure Travel Group (NLTG). This major strategic transaction is valued at approximately SEK7.94bn, or roughly €728m.
Published on 06/16/2026 at 02:15 am EDT
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By integrating NLTG, which owns leading brands such as Ving, Spies, Tjäreborg, and Sunclass Airlines, the Norwegian group (which also owns Widerøe) is fundamentally shifting its business model. The company is evolving from a traditional air carrier into an end-to-end travel provider, leveraging an existing base of 27m passengers.