The financial structure of the deal includes SEK3.5bn in cash, the issuance of 300m Norwegian consideration shares (based on an average price of SEK14.95), and an earn-out of up to 30m additional shares payable under terms to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2026.

By integrating NLTG, which owns leading brands such as Ving, Spies, Tjäreborg, and Sunclass Airlines, the Norwegian group (which also owns Widerøe) is fundamentally shifting its business model. The company is evolving from a traditional air carrier into an end-to-end travel provider, leveraging an existing base of 27m passengers.