Norwegian Acquires Nordic Leisure Travel Group

The airline Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the package holiday giant Nordic Leisure Travel Group (NLTG). This major strategic transaction is valued at approximately SEK7.94bn, or roughly €728m.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/16/2026 at 02:15 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The financial structure of the deal includes SEK3.5bn in cash, the issuance of 300m Norwegian consideration shares (based on an average price of SEK14.95), and an earn-out of up to 30m additional shares payable under terms to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2026.



By integrating NLTG, which owns leading brands such as Ving, Spies, Tjäreborg, and Sunclass Airlines, the Norwegian group (which also owns Widerøe) is fundamentally shifting its business model. The company is evolving from a traditional air carrier into an end-to-end travel provider, leveraging an existing base of 27m passengers.