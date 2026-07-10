Not much direction in Europe

After rebounding the day before, with the exception of London, Europe's major indexes are showing markedly more caution this Friday. At mid-session, the CAC 40 is up 0.07% at 8,333 points, the DAX 40 is down 0.12% and the FTSE 100 is posting a very slight gain of 0.05%.

Markets appear to have absorbed the fact that the conflict in the Middle East has resumed, with new strikes taking place overnight. Investors, however, do not seem overly worried.



In commodities, in New York, WTI is down just 0.04% at $71.82, and in London, North Sea Brent is up 0.35% at $76.18.



With hostilities resuming between Washington and Tehran, market participants are rightly concerned about a fresh rise in energy prices that would push inflation higher and could force central banks to tighten monetary policy.



On the macro front, German and French inflation figures were published this morning and held no surprises. In Germany, last month, the consumer price index fell 0.3% as expected, taking the year-on-year increase to 2.3%, also in line with forecasts. In France, the same indicator slipped 0.3% in June, versus expectations of -0.2%, while year-on-year inflation rose 1.8%.



No other major data is scheduled this afternoon on either side of the Atlantic.



In currency markets, the euro is almost flat against the greenback (-0.03%) and is trading at $1.1430.



In corporate news



Investors will be looking to the United States this afternoon for the much-anticipated US stock market listing of South Korea's SK Hynix.



In the meantime, two British companies are in the spotlight. easyJet is surging 14.48% after investment fund Apollo tabled an offer above Castlelake's (£7.15 versus £6.90) and won the airline's board's in-principle backing, subject to a final agreement on the terms of the transaction.



Vodafone, for its part, is jumping 12.73%: the UK operator is welcoming the sale by the UAE's E& of its stake to the family group of Xavier Niel for $5.95bn. The arrival of an industrial, French-speaking anchor shareholder is being seen by the market as a positive strategic signal.



Also among the top gainers, ArcelorMittal is up 6.20% after JPMorgan upgraded the steelmaker to neutral from underweight, raising its price target from €45 to €57.



Sartorius AG is also benefiting from a positive analyst view and is up 4.54%. Berenberg believes the group should raise its financial targets and maintained its buy rating, lifting its target from €250 to €270.