The latest U.S. consumer-price data came in softer than expected. That set off excitement, hope and spreadsheets full of rate-cut fantasies. Markets now put roughly a one-in-four chance on a Federal Reserve cut in January and are almost certain about one by April. Yet the same report came with missing data thanks to a government shutdown and some methodological quirks. Even the banks cheering the number admit it deserves a raised eyebrow.

The November inflation figures in the United States were so low that everyone thought: "Something's off." Except, of course, for those who took them at face value because the numbers suited either their convictions or their financial interests. Consumer price inflation had eased to 2.7% last month, compared with 3% expected. This is the lowest level since 2021, and it simultaneously bolsters Donald Trump's narrative about tariffs coming with all the upsides and no drawbacks and the prospect of monetary easing.

The trouble with the November data lies in its incompleteness, as acknowledged by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which publishes it. The 43-day federal government shutdown skewed data collection and left glaring holes in several series. Moreover, the data primarily reflects the second half of November: a period when Black Friday sales temporarily depress prices across certain product categories

This matters because policymakers are trapped between what prices say and what jobs might soon say. Inflation is no longer the main villain. Employment may be next. President Trump is irritated by talk of an "affordability crisis," and he has a point. Prices are not exploding. But affordability is also about wages, job security and the fear of losing both. If that fear rises, politics will follow.

The Fed knows this. It cut rates by 25 basis points last week to 3.50–3.75%, then warned it was in no rush to do more. Officials want clarity on inflation and the labor market. Traders want cuts anyway. That gap explains much of today's market mood swings. It also explains why Treasury yields rose even after the soft inflation print, and why bond prices fell across the world. Japan helped with that.

The Bank of Japan raised interest rates to their highest level in three decades, nudging its economy further away from ultra-easy money. Japanese 10-year yields moved above 2% for the first time since 1999. That matters for Americans because higher Japanese yields can pull global borrowing costs upward, including in the U.S. Cheap money is becoming a scarcer global good.

Commodities tell a similar story of mixed signals. Oil is heading for a weekly loss of more than 2% as fears of oversupply beat geopolitical tension. Gold dipped on a firmer dollar but is still up for the week.

Company news is sharper. Nike's problems are no mystery. China sales remains weak, tariffs are squeezing margins and sales are expected to fall again. Gross margins dropped for the second straight quarter, China sales for the sixth. Shares fell about 10%.

Tech looks livelier. Micron's strong forecasts revived optimism around artificial-intelligence spending after weeks of valuation angst. Nvidia, Tesla and Amazon rose. Even Oracle jumped after TikTok and its Chinese owner ByteDance agreed to form a new U.S. joint venture. Control of TikTok's U.S. operations will sit with a consortium of new investors, including Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX, each holding 15%.

Elsewhere, FedEx beat forecasts thanks to higher package volumes and raised the lower end of its guidance, yet its shares still slipped. OpenAI is seeking up to $100 billion in new funding and could be valued at as much as $830 billion if it gets everything it wants. On the political-corporate fringe, Trump Media is attempting a merger with a nuclear-fusion company, after already trying social media, streaming, finance and crypto. The strategy is simple: attach yourself to whatever investors are currently excited about.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Wall Street's rebound after Wednesday's rough day inspired markets. Japan gained 1%, while Hong Kong and South Korea advanced by 0.6%. Mainland China, Australia, and India posted more modest gains. However, European indices are mixed, and US futures are flattish.

Please note that this is the final column of 2025: the team has unanimously decided to take a break from 4:30 a.m. alarms for the next two weeks! We take this opportunity to wish you a joyful festive season and all the best for 2026. See you in the New Year.

