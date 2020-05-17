Log in
nova MSC Bhd : NOVAMSC PA

05/17/2020 | 10:31pm EDT

NOVA MSC BERHAD
18 May 2020

We refer to the Company's announcement made on 24 March 2020 on the matter regarding NOVAMSC-PA

(I) RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 2,095,106,469 NEW IRREDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERENCE SHARES (ICPS) (RIGHTS ICPS) IN NOVAMSC AT THE ISSUE PRICE OF RM0.01 PER RIGHTS ICPS ON THE BASIS OF 8 RIGHTS ICPS FOR EVERY 3 EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES IN NOVAMSC ('RIGHTS ISSUE OF ICPS'); AND

(II) PLACEMENT OF 420,000,000 NEW ICPS (PLACEMENT ICPS) AT THE ISSUE PRICE OF RM0.01 PER PLACEMENT ICPS ('PLACEMENT OF ICPS') ('COLLECTIVELY REFERRED TO AS 'RIGHTS ISSUE AND PLACEMENT OF ICPS')

NOVA MSC BERHAD

Kindly be advised that NOVAMSC's 1,397,552,400 ICPS A issued pursuant to the Rights Issue and Placement of ICPS will be admitted to the Official List of Bursa Securities and the listing of and quotation for the ICPS A on the ACE Market will be granted with effect from 9.00 a.m., Thursday, 26 March 2020.

The Stock Short Name, Stock Number and ISIN Code of the ICPS A are 'NOVAMSC-PA', '0026PA' and 'MYQ0026PAZ36' respectively.

Bursa Malaysia Announcement Details

Disclaimer

nova MSC Bhd published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 02:30:05 UTC
