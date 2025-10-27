Novartis announces an agreement to acquire Avidity Biosciences, a US biopharmaceutical company that will strengthen its neuroscience franchise with three late-stage programs targeting genetic neuromuscular diseases.



Under the terms of the agreement, Avidity shareholders will receive $72 per share in cash, a price representing a 46% premium to the last closing price and valuing the acquired company at approximately $12bn.



The proposed acquisition increases Novartis' expected average annual sales growth for 2024-2029 to +5% to +6%, which "represents a significant opportunity to generate substantial returns for shareholders over time."



Prior to the merger's completion, Avidity will transfer its early-stage precision cardiology programs and collaborations to a subsidiary intended to be spun off, which will therefore not be affected by the transaction.



Expected to close in H1 2026, the transaction's completion is subject to a spin-off or sale of this entity and other customary conditions, including regulatory and Avidity shareholder approvals.





