On Tuesday Swedish biopharmaceutical company BioArctic announced that it has entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement with Swiss healthcare giant Novartis, with which it will seek to develop new treatments for serious neurological diseases, particularly those associated with cognitive impairment.



Under the agreement, BioArctic will be responsible for developing a drug candidate combining its BrainTransporter platform, which facilitates the passage of drugs into the brain using the transferrin receptor (TfR), with Novartis' proprietary antibody technology.



The Stockholm-based company will receive an initial payment of $30m in return.



Novartis will then evaluate the data generated by its partner before deciding whether to exercise a license option on one of the proposed drug candidates.



If the Basel-based laboratory exercises its option, BioArctic would be eligible for additional payments of up to $772m, not including royalties of a few percent on future global sales of the product, if commercialized.



BioArctic specializes in the development of innovative treatments capable of delaying or halting the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is notably behind Leqembi, a drug that has demonstrated its ability to slow disease progression and reduce cognitive decline in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.



Leqembi is being developed in collaboration with BioArctic's partner, Japan's Eisai, which is responsible for regulatory affairs and global commercialization.



In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a research portfolio that includes antibodies for Parkinson's disease and ALS, as well as other projects targeting Alzheimer's disease.



On the Stockholm Stock Exchange, BioArctic's share price, which has increased more than tenfold since its listing in 2017, rose by almost 10% on Tuesday morning in early trading following the announcement of this new partnership.