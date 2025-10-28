Novartis announces the completion of the acquisition of Tourmaline Bio, now a wholly owned subsidiary of the group. Tourmaline's shares are no longer listed on the Nasdaq.



The tender offer, at $48 per share, enabled Novartis to acquire approximately 24,030,382 shares, representing 92.94% of Tourmaline's capital.



Shreeram Aradhye, Chief Development Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Novartis, emphasizes that this transaction is part of the group's strategy to strengthen its expertise in cardiovascular innovation. As such, he believes that the experimental drug pacibekitug is a promising approach to treating residual inflammation associated with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.



We look forward to working with the Tourmaline team to further advance this promising asset and strengthen our ability to deliver potentially transformative therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need, he added.