Novartis shares fell more than 3% in Zurich after reporting core EPS of $2.25 for Q3 2025, up 10% at constant exchange rates, with a core operating margin of 39.3%, stable excluding currency effects.



At over $13.9bn, the Swiss pharmaceutical group's sales increased by 7% in local currencies, supported by its priority brands including Kisqali (+68%), Kesimpta (+44%), Pluvicto (+45%) and Scemblix (+95%).

Novartis delivered a strong financial performance, more than offsetting the impact of increasing generic erosion in the US, management said: we remain on track to achieve our 2025 and medium-term goals.



For FY 2025, Novartis therefore confirms its forecast that sales should grow "in the high single digits" and core operating income between 13% and 14% ("low teens") at constant exchange rates.