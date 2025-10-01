The US FDA has approved Rhapsido, an oral drug developed by Novartis for chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), an inflammatory skin disease. This twice-daily treatment is intended for patients who do not respond to standard treatments.



The drug, whose active ingredient is remibrutinib, blocks a key protein in the immune system (BTK) that causes allergic reactions. It will be marketed in the US at a price of $4,521 for 30 days.



According to Novartis, clinical trials have shown a significant improvement in symptoms as early as the second week, with one third of patients experiencing complete relief after 12 weeks. The drug does not require any specific biological monitoring. Rhapsido is also under review in the EU, Japan, and China, and is being tested for other immune diseases.