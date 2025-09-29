Novartis has announced that Torino Merger Sub, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Novartis, has launched a tender offer to acquire all outstanding common shares, with a par value of $0.0001 per share, of Tourmaline Bio at a price of $48 per share, in cash, without interest and subject to any applicable withholding taxes.



The Offer will expire one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 27, 2025, unless extended or terminated earlier in accordance with the Merger Agreement.



Tourmaline shareholders accept the offer and wish to tender their shares to the purchaser pursuant to the offer.