Novartis announces the expiration of the waiting period under the US Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act in connection with its tender offer for Tourmaline Bio. This milestone, which occurred at 11:59 p.m. on October 21, is a major step toward the completion of the transaction.



The offer provides for the purchase of all Tourmaline Bio shares at a price of $48 per share in cash. It remains conditional upon the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares and the satisfaction of the other terms of the agreement signed on September 8, 2025.



Unless extended, it will expire on October 27, 2025, at 12:01 a.m.