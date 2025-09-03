The Chinese biotech company Argo Biopharmaceutical announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a new strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis, again in the field of cardiovascular disease treatment.



The Shanghai-based company, which specializes in the development of small RNAs, said that this third cooperation agreement with the Swiss group provides Novartis with a commercial license, excluding the Chinese market, for two new next-generation molecules for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and dyslipidemia.



The pharmaceutical company will also have a right of first refusal on BW-00112, which is currently undergoing Phase II clinical trials in the US and China.



The agreement also includes a license for another drug candidate currently in preclinical studies prior to the launch of a Phase I clinical trial scheduled for 2026.



Under the terms of the agreement, Argo will receive an initial payment of $160m, but could receive payments related to development milestones and the exercise of options for a total potential value of up to $5.2bn, not including royalties on sales of any products that may be commercialized.



In addition, Novartis has expressed its intention to participate in Argo's next round of financing.