On Monday, Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis inaugurated a new production facility in Carlsbad, California, dedicated to the manufacture of radioligand therapies for cancer. The 930-square-meter plant is part of a $23bn strategic investment plan announced earlier this year to strengthen the group's industrial footprint in the United States. The site will primarily improve the distribution of treatments in the western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii.

Radioligand therapies target cancerous tumors using radioactive particles capable of destroying diseased cells. Novartis already markets two such therapies: Pluvicto, for the treatment of prostate cancer, and Lutathera, for certain rare gastrointestinal tumors. The new site will ensure a reliable local supply of these drugs, which are logistically complex due to their limited shelf life.

Faced with the threat of new tariffs on imported drugs, the company has launched a major expansion campaign in the US. In addition to the Carlsbad plant, Novartis intends to build six other production facilities, including for raw pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as opening a new R&D center in San Diego. This industrial development aims to secure critical supply chains and accelerate the rollout of innovative treatments on the US market.